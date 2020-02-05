melania-trump-wears-custom-black-dolce-&-gabbana-skirt-suit-to-the-state-of-the-union-address

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Melania Trump wore a bespoke Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit to the State of the Union address yesterday.

The outfit comprised a double-breasted jacket with a below-the-knee pencil skirt and mirrored the herringbone look the brand designed for its autumn/ winter 2019 collection.

The silhouette is a signature for Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who are favourites of the First Lady’s.

49-year-old Trump previously wore a Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit for her official White House portrait, and also for a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II last summer.

The first lady with her husband, President Trump, last summer in Dolce & Gabbana (Getty Images)

For the 2018 State of the Union address, the FLOTUS opted to wear a white Dior trousersuit and a co-ordinating Dolce & Gabbana blouse, as she broke tradition by arriving at Capitol Hill without Donald Trump.

Joining Melania in the first lady’s box yesterday were several of the president’s children, including Ivanka Trump who wore a black Givenchy dress.

The State of the Union address is an annual message delivered by the President to Congress at the beginning of each calendar year in office. Yesterday’s was President Trump’s third.

The message typically includes a budget message and an economic report of the nation, while also allowing the president to propose national priorities.

The first lady’s Dolce & Gabbana suit was similar to the tweed offering the Duchess of Cambridge wore last week for a visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.