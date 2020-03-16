Mel Brooks and Son Max Deliver a Social Distancing PSA That’s Both Funny and Important

Mel Brooks and son Max have delivered a humorous PSA on social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread. The elderly and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk. So, staying indoors and away from crowded areas has been one way to stop the disease from spreading. Many cities are banning any events with more than 50 people in attendance and the elderly are being instructed to only leave the house unless it’s absolutely necessary. Mel Brooks is 93-years old and Max is 47, so there is potential for it to spread from Max to his father.

The Mel and Max Brooks social distancing PSA video begins with Max standing outside his father’s house. We can see Mel behind a glass door, waving at the camera, as Max delivers his speech. And for the most part, this is common sense advice. The coronavirus only spreads when people are out in public and close to each other. You can read what Max had to say below.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who can give it to Dick Van Dyke. And before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comic legends. When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.”

Max then goes on to name some good practices to combat the spread of coronavirus. “Do your part, don’t be a spreader,” he says. Mel Brooks then jokingly tells his son to leave his property. The message comes after Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a comforting PSA on social isolation, which included his mini pony and Donkey. Wu-Tang Clan even brought out a poster that they plan to distribute around the New York City area.

Idris Elba has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he does not have any symptoms, which makes this whole thing even more dangerous. People who don’t even know they are infected are traveling, hanging out with friend, family, and likely spreading it without even knowing. Elba only went in for testing because he knew that he had been exposed. This is the opposite of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who felt flu-like symptoms coming on.

The coronavirus news changes rapidly, but cities all over the world are preparing for more lock down situations. Italy, France, and Spain are already there and San Francisco is pretty close to being on lock down. As Max and Mel Brooks explain, it is time for social distancing. It is time to stay home and catch up on some shows or read that book that has a layer of dust on it. You can check out the social distancing PSA below, thanks to Max Brooks’ Twitter account.