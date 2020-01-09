mehbooba-mufti’s-pdp-expels-8-leaders-who-met-foreign-envoys’-delegation

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5.

Srinagar:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today expelled eight party leaders who met a delegation of foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir, saying that they had “gone against the will of the people” by negotiating with the government.

The Mehbooba Mufti-led party said that its disciplinary committee has recommended the expulsion of these leaders from the party’s primary membership. “In view of the developments post-August 5 and the unilateral move of the government of India that has violated the will and hurt the sentiments of the people, it has come to our attention that certain party leaders have been part of the parleys that go against the interests of the state, official position and core beliefs of the party,” it said in a release.

News agency PTI identified the expelled leaders as Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal, Abdul Majeed Padroo, Raja Manzoor Khan, Javaid Hussain Baig, Qamar Hussain and Abdul Rahim Rather. All of them are former MLAs.

Many politicians — including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah — were placed under detention the night before August 5, when the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcated it into two distinct union territories. While a few detained politicians have been released, Internet services remain suspended in the Valley as a “precautionary” measure.

(With inputs from PTI)