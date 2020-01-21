meghan’s-new-title-under-review-as-it-made-it-sound-like-she’s-divorced

Meghan was given the title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry.

Buckingham Palace will review how Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will be addressed after reports that the Duchess of Sussex’s new title made it sound like she’s divorced.

According to CNN, the palace last week said the two would no longer use the ranks of His and Her Royal Highness after their split from the British royal family. Beginning this spring, they would instead be addressed as “Harry, Duke of Sussex” and “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

The problem with Meghan’s title is the comma after her name, as such formatting is usually accorded to divorced women of the royal family. Prince Harry’s mother, for example, was known as “Diana, Princess of Wales” after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Buckingham Palace sources have now told Sky News that they will confirm in due course how the couple will be styled. They said that the palace’s previous guidance on Harry and Meghan’s titles was “erroneous”.

Meghan was given the title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

In a shock announcement at the beginning of the month, Prince Harry and Meghan had said they would step back as senior royals. After more than a week of intense private talks, it was decided that the two would give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of a settlement with Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement attributed to Buckingham Palace said “the Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties,” the statement said.