meghan’s-first-engagement-since-bombshell

Meghan Markle has stepped out for her first public engagement in Canada, visiting a women’s centre in Vancouver to meet with volunteers and workers.

A photo showing the Duchess smiling with a group of women was shared on Facebook by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre facility, which is located in one of the poorest neighbourhoods in the country.

“Look who we had tea with today!” the caption read. “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.”

The centre opened in 1978 and provides a safe space for women and children – as well as counselling, hot meals and basic necessities, such as feminine hygiene products and toiletries.

It also aims to fight economic injustice and systemic discrimination.

According to local publicationThe Georgia Straight, Markle, 38, was seen boarding a seaplane earlier in the day.

It is understood her visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre was impromptu, with centre staff pleasantly surprised by her appearance.

The Duchess has been keeping a low profile in Vancouver – and didn’t dial in to the family’s meeting at Sandringham earlier this week as it “wasn’t necessary”, reportsThe Sun .

media_camera Meghan has been ‘laying low’ in Canada amid Megxit crisis talks. Picture: Getty Images

A member of the local community told E! News: “She mostly stays at home but ventures out around midday just to get out.”

Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly that the Duchess had been spotted “driving herself” around the local area for errands – and “using the drugstore parking lot”.

Since Meghan flew back to North America last week, Prince Harry has been speaking with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about his and Meghan’s future in the royal family.

During the gruelling two-hour talks, the Queen told Prince Harry she wanted him and Meghan to continue their work as full-time members of the royal family, a suggestion the couple knocked back.

media_camera The Queen reluctantly gave Harry and Meghan permission to live in Canada for most of the year and step back as ‘senior royals’. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

In a strikingly personal statement released after the summit, she said: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

And while admitting there were “complex matters” to resolve, the 93-year-old monarch said she was “entirely supportive” of Meghan and Harry.

She has since ordered aides to make final decisions “in the coming days”.

Prince Harry is expected to attend a royal engagement at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and then fly back to Canada to be with his wife and son.

