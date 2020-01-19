meghan’s-dad-says-she-has-‘cheapened’-royal-family-and-is-‘not-the-girl-i-raised’

Thomas Markle has said he thinks Meghan is ‘cheapening’ the Royal Family after she and Prince Harry announced their plans to become financially independent.

The retired lighting director declared the Duchess of Sussex had achieved ‘every girl’s dream of becoming a princess’, but was now foolishly ‘tossing it away’.

Speaking in a Channel 5 documentary, he described how the couple were ‘destroying’ one of the ‘greatest long-living institutions ever’ and ‘making it shabby’ with their actions.

He continued: ‘They are turning [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on.’

Mr Markle also stated that Meghan was ‘not the girl’ he had raised as a child.

Meghan’s half-brother Tom Markle Junior, 53, said his father still remains desperate to meet his grandson Archie, who was born in May last year.

He said his father would ‘die a happy man’ if he could add a photograph of himself, Harry and Meghan onto his wall.

Mr Markle Junior added: ‘She would not be anywhere without him. He paid for her education, car, clothes, rent, bills, spending money at uni.

‘A small fortune and that’s what put her on her way. It’s great that Meg goes to women’s centres and so on, that’s brilliant – but she does need to look out for her family, too.

‘We’re just out here surviving as best we can. We don’t have millions in the bank like her and Harry. She’s pretending we don’t exist but it’s strange and selfish.’

Yesterday it was announced that Harry and Meghan would be dropping their HRH titles and walking away from Royal life completely.

The couple will also stop carrying out public duties, no longer receive public money and will start paying back the £2,400,000 spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage.

They will spend most of their time living in North America, it was revealed.

A representative for the couple said: ‘With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

‘While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.’

It was also revealed this week that Mr Markle Senior could be a witness for the Mail on Sunday in its legal fight with Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the paper over a letter published that she had written to her father in 2018.