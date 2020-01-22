meghan’s-dad-reveals-intimate-photos

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, has revealed his side of the story in a tell-all documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan.

Thomas Markle, 75, told British broadcaster Channel 5 he doesn’t recognise his daughter anymore, while also sharing never before seen photos of the duchess as a young girl.

The interview was conducted over six days in north west Mexico in October last year, as well as a seperate interview more recently after Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting as senior members of the royal family earlier this month.

“I want everyone to know that I’m not all the trashy things that are being said about me,” he said.

“To them I don’t exist.

“Meghan was my most important relationship and my pride and joy.

“I miss Meghan. I miss the way she was. I don’t know who she is now.”

THOMAS SHOWS NEVER BEFORE SEEN PHOTOS

The 90-minute documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story is currently airing in the UK on Wednesday evening local time, and covers the fallout between the father and daugther that occured ahead of the royal wedding in May 2018.

Thomas has revealed intimate home videos shot of a young Meghan from when she moved to live with her father at age 11 in Los Angeles.

Videos from May 1993 show a young Meghan learning to work a camera, fishing and riding a horse.

He described the years she lived with him between age 11 and 16 as “my happiest years.”

media_camera A baby Meghan Markle. Picture: Channel 5

media_camera Doria Ragland and a baby Meghan. Picture: Channel 5

Thomas said Meghan was born by C-section and he got to “hold her first”, saying she became the “most special thing in my life”

“When she was born I couldn’t have been a happier man,” he said.

“I was just knocked out by that child. She was just beautiful and I couldn’t put her down.

“I loved her very much… Still do.”

media_camera Meghan in never before seen footage. Picture: Channel 5

He showed photos of a young Meghan on a park bench eating ice cream, as well as pictures of her as a baby being held by her mother, Doria Ragland, who she still shares a close relationship with.

MEGHAN’S MUM ‘GOING THROUGH TROUBLE’

He said his relationship with Doria in LA meant a lot of people thought “she was the housekeeper” which “wasn’t fair” because she was black.

He said he thought she was “going through the same trouble with the royals”.

“She always looks scared. She looks like the deer in the headlights.

“The idea at the wedding, sitting her alone was the dumbest thing on earth.”

MEGHAN’S DRAMA TEACHER SPEAKS

The ex Suits actress’ former drama teacher Gigi Perreau was also interviewed, saying she is “extremely proud of Meghan”.

When asked if she thought her former student would miss acting, she said: “All I can do is laugh. Are you kidding? She’s got the biggest acting job of any human being in the world. ”From the moment she wakes up in the morning until that door closes… She’s out there being the Duchess of Sussex and that’s a big role. That’s a huge role.”

media_camera Meghan as a young girl. Picture: Channel 5

‘THEY ARE DESTROYING THE ROYALS’

Excerpts released ahead of the documentary showed Mr Markle saying Meghan was “tossing away” “every girl’s dream”, .

“Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.”

“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby … They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now.”

He also apologised to the Queen for not attending and said he was not the “trashy” person he had been made out to be.

Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Jr, 53, was also interviewed saying his sister needed to “look out for her family” who “don’t have millions in the bank like her and Harry.”

media_camera Meghan Markle as a baby with father Thomas Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

media_camera Thomas Markle was unable to attend the couple’s wedding after he had a heart attack, however relations between father and daughter were already strained. Picture: ITV

In early January Meghan and Harry dropped a new year bombshell announcing they intended to “step back” as senior royals and carve out a “progressive new role” in the royal family.

The announcement was made with little warning and blindsided Buckingham Palace officials, who were left scrambling for a response to the couple’s decision.

Ten days later after a crisis meeting at the Queen’s Sandringham home with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry in attendance, a second announcement was made detailing terms of the Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles or receive public funds for duties. They will also pay back public money spent on a $4.5 million renovation to their Frogmore Cottage home and pay a commercial rent for the property.

In exchange, they will have the freedom to sign commercial deals without palace oversight and be able to spend part of their time in Canada. This week, their adjustment to civilian life got off to a rocky start after the couple issued a legal warning over pictures taken of Meghan out walking with Archie and her two dogs in a Canadian Park.

media_camera Meghan Markle pictured with her father Thomas Markle when she was a child. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

media_camera Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, was the only member of her family who attended her wedding. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP.

The Markle family have been a source of tabloid headlines and commentary in Britain ever since Meghan’s entry into the royal family.

The lead up to the couple’s wedding in May 2018 was dominated by fallout from staged paparazzi pictures conducted by her father, followed by the news he would be unable to travel to the wedding after he had a heart attack.

Now, the father and daughter could face-off in court in a case Meghan filed against the Mail on Sunday after it published the contents of a private letter she wrote to her father.

Originally published as Meghan’s dad reveals intimate photos