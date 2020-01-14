meghan’s-anxiety-before-megxit-announcement

Meghan Markle’s mum fully supports her decision to step down from royal duties after she started suffering anxiety attacks, a pal claims.

The Duchess of Sussex’s 63-year-old mother, Doria Ragland, has given her actress daughter her full backing after she and Prince Harry decided to move part time to Canada.

RELATED: Meghan Markle barred from participating in royal family crisis talks

RELATED: Burning questions remaining after high-stakes royal summit

An insider to The Mail said Ms Ringland “was really worried about Meghan … and is relieved that her daughter is putting her mental health and well-being first”.

media_camera Doria Ragland fully supports Meghan and Harry ‘stepping back’ from their roles as senior members of the royal family after Meghan started suffering anxiety attacks. Picture: Oli Scarff / AFP

Harry and Meghan today rejected the Queen’s wish to stay as full-time royals after a crunch Megxit summit – and are now set to seal their exit within days.

Her Majesty said she “would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family” but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are insistent on leaving.

The couple will now go through a “period of transition” that will allow them to “create a new life as a young family” and spend time in both Canada and the UK.

“Heartbroken” Harry, 35, was locked in gruelling two-and-a-half-hour crunch talks at the Norfolk estate with the Queen, Prince William and dad Charles this afternoon.

media_camera Meghan was in Canada during the talks. Picture: AFP

The Queen released a strikingly personal statement after the summit at Sandringham – reflecting her sadness at the situation.

A friend of Meghan also revealed she had “no intention” of ever returning to the UK to live.

The Duchess previously admitted to struggling after the birth of Archie, as the friend explained Meghan was “miserable in the UK” and “wasn’t sleeping well and started having anxiety attacks about her future”.

The friend added: “This was her plan all along, to eventually leave the UK and build her own empire with Harry.

“Doria is very much about being true to oneself, and so of course she will continue to encourage Meghan to take the road less travelled.”

media_camera The Queen today said Prince Harry and Meghan were allowed to split their time between Britain and Canada while their future is finalised. Picture: AFP

In her statement, Her Majesty offered her full support to the couple but tinged with regret that they couldn’t be persuaded to stay.

The 93-year-old monarch said: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

media_camera The Queen’s statement hinted that she was saddened by the ‘Megxit’ move but ultimately supported the couple’s wishes. Picture: Getty Images

It continued: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Meghan, who is currently in Vancouver with Archie, was expected to participate in the meeting held yesterday via Skype, but that plan was shut down by palace officials.

“This was a highly confidential family discussion, not a conference call.,” a source told The Daily Mail.

Given the sensitivity of the topic being discussed, a Skype call was deemed too risky as it could not be confirmed if anyone else might be listening.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Meghan’s anxiety before Megxit announcement