meghan-trainor-joins-the-voice-uk-coaches-to-perform-in-first-look-at-new-series

The American singer-songwriter is replacing Jennifer Hudson on the panel for the ITV talent contest

The Voice UK is returning to our screens this Saturday, and in preparation viewers have been given the chance to get their first look at new coach Meghan Trainor in action.




The Voice UK is returning to our screens this Saturday, and in preparation viewers have been given the chance to get their first look at new coach Meghan Trainor in action.

The All About That Bass singer joins Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs on the panel for the new series, which hopes to uncover the latest pop superstar.

And in the below clip, Trainor can be seen preforming with her fellow coaches as they give their interpretation of Kiki Dee’s classic 1974 hit I Got The Music In Me.

Trainor replaces Jennifer Hudson on the panel, with the singer and actress having had to drop out of the talent contest due to other commitments.

In the past she has served as a guest adviser on a season seven episode of The Voice US, later becoming a regular judge on talent show The Four: Battle For Stardom.

When her involvement with the show was announced in September, the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to claim that she couldn’t wait to join the show.

And she later said, “It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!”

The Voice kicks off with the Blind Auditions on Saturday 4th January at 8: 30pm on ITV

