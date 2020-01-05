meghan-trainor-divides-viewers-during-her-debut-as-coach-on-the-voice-uk

Meghan Trainor made her debut as a coach on The Voice UK last night (04.01.20).

But The All About That Bass star, 26, divided fans with her performance on the hit singing competition.

Meghan divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

American singer Meghan took her place on the chairs alongside Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

Taking Jennifer Hudson’s place on the coaches’ panel, Grammy winner Meghan certainly has the singing accolades to join her illustrious counterparts.

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to air their opinions on the singer, with many vocal on her debut in the famous big red chairs.

Megan Trainor isn’t cool enough for the voice she doesn’t have enough sass for the seat tbh — K8 M8 (@katierxbs) January 5, 2020

I hope Megan Trainer isn’t going to scream and try to be center of attention for the rest of the series. #thevoiceuk — Lee Leverington (@LeeLevo) January 4, 2020

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Meghan, as a host of viewers posted negative comments.

One said: “Meghan [is] a bit bargain basement.”

Another wrote: “I hope Meghan Trainor isn’t going to scream and try to be the centre of attention for the rest of the series.”

But it wasn’t all bad, as many viewers posted encouraging comments on Meghan’s debut.

“What a fabulous addition to the @thevoice new judge @Meghan_Trainor… loving it!!” one wrote.

Someone else said: “Meghan Trainor is fab on this. I kinda didn’t expect it.”

– The new series of The Voice UK continues next Saturday (11.01.20) at 8.30pm on ITV

