meghan-trainor-consoles-heartbroken-olly-murs-as-he-opens-up-on-tragic-feud-with-estranged-twin-brother-on-the-voice-uk:-‘i-miss-him’

Meghan Trainor consoles Olly Murs in The Voice UK this weekend as he tears up over his estranged twin brother Ben Hart in a heartbreaking chat to his fellow coaches, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones.

Olly and his brother Ben famously fell out while he was a contestant on The X Factor in 2009 when the chart-topper skipped his brother’s wedding to compete in the semi-finals.

And during tomorrow night’s episode, when confronted with twins Katie and Aofie, the duo bring back painful memories for Olly and it all becomes too much.

In a picture from the second episode of The Voice, Meghan – who replaced Cats powerhouse Jennifer Hudson on The Voice 2020 – can be seen giving a choked up Olly a hug.

During the instalment, Olly explains to pal Tom: ‘I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.’

‘It’s a shame — even more so for my mum,’ he added. ‘And I do miss having my twin with me.’

Back in 2017, Olly’s mum Vickylynn Murs admitted to the Sunday Times, the feud brought her to the brink of a breakdown.

After years of silence, Ben – who has dropped the family name to take his wife’s surname, Hart – blamed ‘fame and greed’ on the breakdown of their relationship and slammed his mother for speaking about him to press.

‘I can’t believe what my mum did by talking about my childhood. I was so upset when I read it,’ he told the Daily Mail.

‘Why has my mum, the person who should defend me, said things that are hurtful and untrue?’

The Voice UK continues tomorrow night at 8.30pm on ITV.





MORE: The Voice's Olly Murs breaks down in tears and admits he misses twin brother after emotional audition

