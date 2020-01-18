meghan-trainor-almost-gave-all-about-that-bass-to-other-artist-as-she-reveals-‘i’ll-never-look-as-good-as-rihanna’

Meghan Trainor revealed that she almost gave her hit song All About That Bass to another artist as she revealed ‘I’ll never look as good as Rihanna’.

The 26-year-old who is currently a judge The Voice opened up about how she struggled with her weight as she rose to fame.

Speaking on Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal Meghan exclaimed: ‘I knew it would never [work], I thought it would never work. People don’t sing about that stuff. People are just hot, and pop stars are just hot and beautiful. I’ll never look as good as Rihanna, you know.’

She continued: ‘I told my dad, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll be 26 and I’ll be the biggest songwriter and then I’ll figure out how to fix my body and lose weight and look like a pop star, and then I’ll do it.’

The Dear Future Husband singer revealed ahead of her stint on The Voice that her publisher almost signed her up to the singing competition.

‘My publisher, she’s my biggest fan and supporter and she always told me you should be the artist. I would just write songs and she would have me pitch them and then one day she just told me “I’m going to sign you up for The Voice, we’re going to get you on there” and I panicked,’ she added.

‘I was like “NO! Absolutely not. I’ve never been on television. How am I going to do that? How am I going to go out in front of my favourite superstars and hope that they turn around!”

‘I think that’s the scariest thing ever and at the time I just wasn’t ready.’

Megs continued: ‘I was, like, 18 and I wasn’t comfortable in my own skin.

‘I was afraid of taking pictures, I was just learning how to be comfortable with pictures of myself and that took many years of being in front of the camera and practice and learning who I am to really understand that career and that life and now I’m here and I’m like “LET’S GO! PUT ME IN!”.’

The Voice airs on Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV.





