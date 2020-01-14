meghan-spotted-in-canada-amid-royal-crisis

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped the bombshell announcement that they were “stepping down” as senior members of the royal family last week, the Duchess of Sussex returned to Canada to be reunited with her son Archie.

While Prince Harry has been locked in crisis talks with the royal family, the Duchess has been keeping a low profile in Vancouver – and didn’t dial in to the family’s meeting at Sandringham yesterday as it “wasn’t necessary”, reports The Sun .

Describing how Meghan has been “laying low” since she returned to her $20 million rented mansion last week, a member of the local community told E! News: “She mostly stays at home but ventures out around midday just to get out.”

Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly that the Duchess had been spotted “driving herself” around the local area for errands – and “using the drugstore parking lot”.

It is thought that Meghan will be flying to LA in coming days – with direct flights from Vancouver taking just under three hours.

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, and it’s where her mother Doria Ragland is still based.

Since Meghan flew back to North America last week, Prince Harry has been speaking to the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about him and Meghan’s future in the royal family.

During the gruelling two-hour talks, the Queen told Prince Harry she wanted him and Meghan to continue their work as full-time members of the royal family.

In a strikingly personal statement released after the summit, she said: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

And while admitting there were “complex matters” to resolve, the 93-year-old monarch said she was “entirely supportive” of Meghan and Harry.

She has since ordered aides to make final decisions “in the coming days”.

Prince Harry is expected to attend a royal engagement at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and then fly back to Canada to be with his wife and son.

