meghan-sparks-pregnancy-rumours-after-‘clue’-on-first-royal-outing-of-this-year

The Duchess of Sussex sparked pregnancy rumours after she made her first royal appearance of the year yesterday.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, returned to the spotlight on Tuesday after enjoying a six-week break in Canada over Christmas and New Year.

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they visited Canada House in London to thank the high commissioner for her country’s hospitality.

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they visited Canada House yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Meghan’s nephew begs judge to let him avoid jail after running through streets naked while high on drugs

Following the royal couple’s appearance, some breakfast TV hosts have speculated whether the Duchess is pregnant with baby number two.

The panellists on Australian breakfast show Sunrise pointed out that Meghan carried her coat in front of her stomach when leaving the building.

The way she is holding her coat is reminiscent of when she was trying to hide her previous pregnancy.

Presenter David Koch said: “I think she has got a glow about her.”

One of his co-hosts asked: “What are you saying?” to which David replied: “What do you think I am saying? Do you think she is hiding her belly?

“The way she is holding her coat is reminiscent of when she was trying to hide her previous pregnancy.”

Some presenters thought Meghan was covering her stomach with her coat (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One of the panellists said: “Oh yes, she had the purple folder when she got off the plane in Sydney.”

Back in October 2018, Meghan was seen clutching two purple folders in front of her stomach when she and Harry landed in Sydney for their royal tour.

Days earlier, Meghan had fuelled pregnancy rumours by wearing a loose-fitting navy Givenchy coat to Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Following their Australian tour, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child.

Their son Archie Harrison was welcomed into the world in May last year.

Meghan appeared to cover her stomach with the folders before announcing her pregnancy (Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a royal expert recently claimed that a second baby ‘isn’t a priority’ for Meghan and Harry.

Writer Omid Scoobie told OK! Magazine that if a baby should come along, it would be a “wonderful surprise”.

The couple have been spending some quality family time over the last few weeks in Canada after they took a break from the spotlight.

But the Palace recently dismissed claims the pair could move to Canada and renounce their HRH titles.

A source said they were set to start discussing their plans with senior royals in the “coming days”.

The couple reportedly aren’t looking at having another baby any time soon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Palace addresses ‘speculation’ that Harry and Meghan could move to Canada and relinquish HRH titles

The insider told The Sun: “It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too.”

“Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage.”

However, Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail it would not comment on “speculation”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.