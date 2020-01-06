meghan-reveals-weird-cooking-tip

It is well known that Meghan Markle is a fan of cooking – having shared recipes on her now-defunct blog The Tig and joined forces with women from the Grenfell community to create a cookbook.

As such, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, once revealed in a TV interview that she liked to grill lettuce to boost its “flavour”.

Speaking during a cooking segment on the US Today program in 2016, the then Suits actress revealed the unusual way she prepared the vegetable.

media_camera Former Today host Matt Lauer with the then TV actress.

Demonstrating how to make a “grilled caesar salad with shrimp” with former host Matt Lauer, she said: “You can grill lettuce and it has the most amazing flavour.

“It holds up. You can grill radicchio, kale, whatever you want.

“You want to halve it lengthwise so that it ends up still keeping that base on there because ultimately you can end up holding it like a handheld salad.”

media_camera Meghan showed off her trick for boosting the flavour of lettuce.

The presenter – who was fired from NBC show in 2017 amid sexual misconduct claims from multiple women – admitted: “I’ve never heard of that.”

Meghan added: “They’re going to cook really quickly, but again because it’s a sturdy lettuce it’s not going to break down.

“You’ll get a nice char mark.”

The Duchess is understood to have begun dating now-husband Prince Harry, 35, in the same year as the TV appearance.

media_camera Meghan collaborated with the Hubb Community Kitchen in London to create a charity cookbook in the wake of the Grenfell disaster. Picture: AFP Photo/Kensington Palace/Jenny Zarins

In September, it was revealed that a 2018 cookbook Meghan collaborated with the Hubb Community Kitchen on raised nearly $1 million for the charity.

The Duchess first visited the kitchen – which ran for two days a week – in January 2018 and has continued to make personal visits.

