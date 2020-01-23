meghan-mccain-rips-hillary-clinton’s-‘stupid’-criticism-of-bernie-sanders

January 23, 2020 | 12: 14am | Updated January 23, 2020 | 12: 15am

Meghan McCain slammed Hillary Clinton‘s comments as “stupid” and “juvenile” after the former secretary of state was quoted as saying “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders.

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain made her remarks Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” as the quartet of hosts were discussing the apparent bad blood between Clinton and Sanders.

“I think the timing is bad, I think the language is bad … I mean, as someone who knows what it feels like to have someone say ‘nobody likes you’ in the press, it’s stupid and it’s juvenile,” McCain said.

Clinton attacked Sanders in an upcoming Hulu documentary about her 2016 presidential run.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him,” Clinton says in the doc.

“Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

In an interview published Tuesday, the Hollywood Reporter asked Clinton if the assessment still holds.

“Yes, it does,” she responded.

Clinton, in the interview, also refused to say if she would back Sanders — whom she faced off against in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary — in 2020.

“I’m not going to go there yet,” she said. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”