meghan-mccain-is-expecting-her-first-childafter-suffering-a-miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech!

On Sunday, The View co-host announced that the couple is expecting their first child together on Instagram. “My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she began her heartfelt message to fans, before acknowledging that the timing isn’t perfect amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she continued, adding that she will be making her appearances on The View via satellite. “I consulted my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

She went on to stress the importance of social-distancing, and thanked our nurses, doctors, grocery and pharmacy staff, journalists, police officers, firemen, and military “who are on the front lines of this fight.”

News of the pregnancy comes after Meghan wrote an emotional New York Times op-ed about suffering a miscarriage last year. In the piece, McCain called her miscarriage “a horrendous experience” that she wouldn’t wish upon anyone.

“I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will,” she wrote. “To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that. I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over.”