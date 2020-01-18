meghan-markle’s-sister-samantha-hits-out-at-duchess-with-‘shocking’-and-insulting-accusations-in-light-of-royal-exit?

Meghan MarkleSuits Official Facebook

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha has yet again levelled some fiery accusations at the Duchess of Sussex. Reportedly, Samantha Markle has claimed The Royal Family is experiencing the same “unjust treatment” Thomas Markle has had from Meghan.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping down as senior royals and plan to spend their time between the UK and North America. The Queen has been brokering talks between senior members of the Royal Family and her grandson.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Ms. Markle said: “It’s really crazy to me, the parallels with the idea they didn’t like the media talking about them…..They don’t like the media talking at all. They want privacy and yet allegedly we’ve heard about some mud-slinging directed at The Royal Family…..This idea of ‘if we don’t get what we want, we’re going to do an explosive interview’….We don’t know how much is believable in the media but that’s what it seems like.”

She added that Meghan Markle was willing to disown, a father who had given her everything, Samantha insinuated that Meghan was doing that to the royals and going so public about it and being known to do an explosive interview. Samantha Markle went on to say: “They didn’t like being abused by the public and called names and yet, they’ve sat and watched an encyclopedia of names flung at our family and now the royals.”

Meghan MarkleReuters

Samantha Markle sure doesn’t seem to be a fan of Meghan as she went on to say how she thought it was so toxic or highly inappropriate given that she was handed an incredible opportunity and welcomed into their family. She went on to voice how it didn’t make sense and how it feels as though perhaps the Royal Family was experiencing the same hurt and shock and unjust treatment her father had.”

Meghan Markle sure seems to be in Samantha Markle’s crosshairs. But the fact can’t be ignored that Meghan and Harry’s announcement, did in fact shock the Royal Family and it may have hurt those closest to the Royal couple, including the Queen and the couple Cambridge. You can check out the video here: