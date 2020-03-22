meghan-markle’s-nickname-on-the-set-of-‘suits’-and-how-she-got-it

A positive nickname for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

While Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ride out their final weeks as senior royals back in Canada with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, we’re revisiting the Duchess of Sussex’s time as an actress on the USA legal drama, Suits.

She starred in ‘Suits’ for seven seasons

Meghan appeared in more than 100 episodes of Suits as Rachel Zane, a paralegal-turned-lawyer. She exited the show after playing the character for seven seasons. Meghan not only left the show but she bid farewell to her acting career to prepare for life in the British royal family.

During her time on Suits, the Duchess of Sussex became close with her costars, among them Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross). She also made a name for herself on the show’s Toronto, Ontario, set.

Meghan Markle became known for getting things done on the set of ‘Suits’

Working 12 hour days on a TV set means nicknames are bound to happen. That’s exactly what happened to Meghan while shooting Suits. The Duchess of Sussex became the first subject of a new documentary series from Vice TV and during interviews with royal experts and commentators, Meghan’s nickname on the set of Suits came up.

Meghan Markle in Season 7 of ‘Suits’ | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown, which premiered on March 10, 2020, and is now available to watch on Vice’s website, royal commentator, Omid Scobie, shared the nickname Meghan had been given on the set of the show.

Scobie said the Duchess of Sussex received the nickname, “Meghan gets shdone,” after she noticed all the leftover food provided by craft service on the set of Suits had been going to waste. She got them to donate the leftovers to local organizations in need and thus, Meghan’s new nickname came to be.

Her nicknames since becoming Duchess of Sussex haven’t been kind

Since officially joining the British royal family in May 2018 when she married Harry, Meghan’s reported nicknames haven’t been as kind as the one she had on the set of Suits. Various reports have claimed Meghan had been referred to as “Duchess Difficult,” “Me-Gain,” and “Hurricane Meghan” by members of the staff at Kensington Palace.

The supposed reasons for the cruel nicknames? Sending emails at 5 a.m., wanting things done promptly, having a boundless work ethic, and generally shaking up the establishment.

Meghan Markle has her own nickname for Prince Harry

Not only has the Duchess of Sussex been on the receiving end of nicknames, but she’s also dished them out herself. In the Oct. 2019 ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan spoke one-on-one with the Duke of Sussex’s friend Tom Bradby. While saying she wasn’t doing OK amidst intense media scrutiny, Meghan revealed her own nickname for Harry.

“I have said for a long time to H — that’s what I call him — ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy,’” Meghan told Bradby.

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only ones with nicknames. They’ve also been known to call Archie “bubba,” “little boy,” and “pumpkin.”