meghan-markle’s-mother-doria-ragland-confesses-concern-about-daughter’s-welfare-after-royal-exit?

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle’s mother has opened up about her thoughts on Meghan and Harry’s departure from Royal life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused quite the stir when they announced that they would be resigning from their roles as “senior” Royals.

Reportedly, Prince Harry met with Prince William, Charles and the Queen to discuss the decision. A decision was made to allow Harry and Meghan to move on with their life. This led Doria Ragland to express her delight with friends at the move. An insider explained that Ms. Ragland was “really worried about Meghan.” They added that she was “relieved her daughter is putting her mental health and wellbeing first”.

According to The Sun, another friend of Meghan’s said: “This was her [Meghan’s] plan all along, to eventually leave the UK and build her own empire with Harry.” And it looks like Meghan and Harry may very well be on their way to do just that.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making quite the move. However, it is no surprise, since Meghan Markle has made no secret about her desire for independence. The former Hollywood star trod on quite a few toes fighting for her independence and privacy. But now it looks like Meghan is finally getting her wish as the Royal couple will be stepping back from their Royal duties and splitting their time between the United States and the UK.

Meghan Markle already has a PR team at the ready, will the Duchess be returning to Hollywood. At this point, anything is possible, even Meghan’s return to Hollywood. We’ll just have to wait and see what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decide.