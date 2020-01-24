meghan-markle’s-expectations-about-being-popular-as-a-royal-considered-naive?

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has had a tough time navigating Royal life. Her resignation from her Royal duties may have been a push back against the criticism she received for her behaviour as a Royal.Perhaps Meghan’s expectations as a Royal Family member weren’t met.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle has been labelled as “naive” for expecting instant popularity upon joining the Royal Family. It is known that the Royal Family is one of the oldest and beloved monarchies in the world. Now the Firm is losing two of its senior members, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as the couple chooses to pursue a new way of life for themselves. But why has one royal expert called Meghan “naive” for presuming her popularity would be “guaranteed”?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced their resignation from “senior” Royal roles. They also announced that they would be leaving the UK, deciding to split their time between the United States and the UK. As of now, the Royal couple has settled on Canada as their base of operations, with Meghan eyeing an extravagantly expensive mansion to set up shop.

Reportedly, the couple Sussex clan have been granted their freedom on the condition they do not partake in work on behalf of the Queen, give up their HRH titles and no longer receive public funding for their work.

Meghan MarkleReuters

Public opinion has also apparently been mixed. Some people have praised the couple for putting their mental wellbeing and desires in life first, saying that they deserve a chance to raise their family with more normality. However, others have condemned the couple for their decision. Royal commentator Omid Scobie has hit out at the Duchess of Sussex for believing there would be a “honeymoon period” after she joined the Royal Family. Speaking on his Heirpod podcast, Mr Scobie and royal expert Victoria Arbiter spoke about Megxit. Mr Scobie said: “I think one of the biggest mistakes Meghan made, and I’ve heard this from sources close to her, is that she naively went in thinking this role came almost with an instant popularity.

He added that [Meghan thought] you start in a good place and there is this, no matter what, there is a honeymoon period that comes with marrying into the royal family that would allow her to falter at times, or figure something out, or whatever it is. Well, we have to say, that might have been a reasonable expectation and it was an expectation that was met on multiple occassions. Meghan Markle has been excused for her behaviour quite a few times, whether it was when she was inconveniencing the Royal Family for her independence or her privacy.

And now, it looks like Meghan Markle is trying to use the perks of being a Royal with none of the responsibility as the Royal couple are yet to reveal any concrete plans to pursue their financial independence.