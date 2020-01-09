meghan-markle’s-estranged-father-thomas-‘disappointed’-she-is-quitting-royal-family

Meghan Markle’s estranged father said he felt ‘disappointed’ after hearing of his daughter’s plans to step back from royal duties along with husband Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle, a retired lighting director, has weighed in on the bombshell announcement telling Us Weekly in a statement: ‘I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed’.

The 78-year-old has not had contact with his daughter since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry and hasn’t met his eight-month-old grandson Archie.

Their relationship started to sour in the run up to the royal wedding, after it emerged he had secretly collaborated with a British paparazzi photographer to stage a series of photos.

After they cut ties he has appeared in the media to give brief statements celebrating his daughter’s pregnancy and birth.

He said he wants to reconcile with his daughter but accused her PR team of ‘ghosting him’ out of her life in an interview with the mail online last year.

He said: ‘Sometimes I get the feeling people think I don’t love my daughter. I do love her very much. I would love nothing more than to put a picture of Archie in a frame and place it beside the one of Meghan. ‘

Mr Markle did not elaborate on why he was disappointed in commenting on the latest drama to surround the pair.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed last night that they would be splitting their time between the UK and north America and would work to become financially independent.

‘We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’ the couple said.

‘Megxit’ made headlines around the world and has divided opinion among stunned fans and critics.

It understood that no members of the royal family were consulted on the couple’s decision while the Queen and Prince Charles are reportedly ‘disappointed and hurt’ .

After releasing a statement through their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, the pair launched a new website detailing how they intend to work going forward.

As part of their ‘new roles’ away from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan announced their intention to leave the royal rota in what is being seen as a ‘snub’ to UK tabloids with who they have a strained relationship.

The shock announcement came after a turbulent year marked by privacy rows, family rifts and an attack on the press.

Just months after the birth of their son Archie, the couple admitted their mental health was suffering as a result of intense media scrutiny from tabloid newspapers.

Today, the couple received no sympathy from the national press, with some newspapers launching scathing attacks on the Duke and Duchess.

The Daily Mirror fumed in its coverage about ‘an extraordinary day in the history of the royal family’.

In a comment piece, Rachael Bletchly wrote: ‘Harry has selfishly turned his back on the institution she (the Queen) has fought to modernise and secure for him and his children.

‘And he didn’t even have the guts or decency to tell her, or his own father, of the bombshell he was about to drop in their laps.’

Some were more reserved in their assessments, arguing the desire for less scrutiny by splitting their time on both sides of the Atlantic is understandable, especially since the birth of son Archie.

Piers Morgan, a high profile critic of the royal couple, wasted no time in savaging the pair.

The Good Morning Britain presenter quickly took to Twitter to say he ‘saw this coming and wrote: ‘People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. ‘I rest my case.’

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have one supporter in the form of Amanda Holden.

The Britain’s Got Talent star is firmly Team Meghan, as she believes William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana ‘would have done the same’.

She said: ‘Honestly,I don’t really understand what all the fuss is about because before Christmas the Royal Family announced they were going to slim down the Royal Family, just use the main players, and I would imagine that Harry and Meghan don’t consider themselves main players so all they’re doing is stepping back, earning their own money and still going to represent us brilliantly abroad.’