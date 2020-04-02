🔥Meghan Markle's Elephant documentary: How to watch the Disney nature film🔥

Meghan Markle is the narrator of a new Disney documentary on elephants – which fans of the TV-star-turned-Royal can watch from Friday April 3.

The succinctly-titled Elephant will be available to stream on Disney+ and Markle did not earn any money for making it.

She instead signed on to voice the film in exchange for a Disney donation to Elephants Without Borders.

The documentary follows one elephant family on a 1000 mile journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior working royals on March 31.

Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Africa wardrobe

The documentary voiceover marks Markle’s return to the entertainment industry.

Prior to her marriage to Harry, she made her TV breakthrough in the legal drama series, Suits.

The Sussexes have a history of travelling to Africa and supporting charities and organisations based in the continent.

They visited Botswana in 2017 early on in their relationship, where they spent time with elephants and did conservation work.

Harry said at the time: “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars.

“She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”

Sign up to Disney+ and find out more about the films and shows on the service here.