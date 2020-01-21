meghan-markle’s-dad-still-desperate-to-see-‘my-grandson’-archie

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas has made a plea to see his grandson despite launching an extraordinary TV attack on his daughter.

He makes a touching reference to Archie in a new teaser from an explosive Channel 5 interview about his damaged relationship with the duchess.

In the latest clip promoting the show, he says: ‘I’m Archie’s grandpa. I’m Thomas Markle. This is my story’.

It suggests he is still desperate to meet the royal baby, who was born in May, despite believing his relationship with Meghan to be ‘beyond repair.’

Mr Markle accused his daughter of ‘cheapening the royal family’ as he spoke in depth for the first time on the Megxit crisis.

The retired lighting director declared the Duchess of Sussex had achieved ‘every girl’s dream of becoming a princess’, but was now foolishly ‘tossing it away’.

He described how she and husband Harry were ‘destroying’ one of the ‘greatest long-living institutions ever’ and ‘making it shabby’ by quitting royal life.

Earlier this month, the Sussexes dropped a bombshell statement announcing they would be stepping back as senior members of the monarchy, becoming financially independent and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

After crisis summits it was agreed that the duo will drop their HRH titles and walk away from royal life completely.

Mr Markle said the couple were turning the royal family ‘into a Walmart with a crown on’ and said the former actress was ‘not the girl’ he had raised as a child.

Meghan and her father’s relationship started to sour in the run up to the royal wedding, after it emerged he had secretly collaborated with a British paparazzi photographer to stage a series of photos.

After they cut ties he has appeared in the media to give brief statements celebrating his daughter’s pregnancy and birth.

He has previously said he wants to reconcile with his daughter but accused her PR team of ‘ghosting him’ out of her life

Speaking in the documentary, which airs tomorrow evening, Meghan’s half-brother Tom Markle Junior, 53, said his father still remains desperate to meet his grandson Archie and would ‘die a happy man’ if he could add a photograph of himself, Harry and Meghan onto his wall.

However, that looks less likely than ever after it was revealed last week that Mr Markle Senior could be a witness for the Mail on Sunday in its legal fight with Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the paper over a letter published that she had written to her father in 2018.

Thomas Markle: My Story will air on Wednesday, January 22, at 9pm on Channel 5.