meghan-markle’s-co-star-claims-being-offered-$70k-from-british-tabloids-to-lie-about-affair

Meghan Markle and Simon Rex (Credit: Getty Images)

It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between Meghan Markle and the British press. Now, one of her previous co-stars has revealed that British tabloids offered him up to $70,000 to lie about having a relationship with the former actress in order to smear her reputation.

“Nothing happened,” Simon Rex explained while dropping the bombshell on The Hollywood Raw podcast. “We never even kissed. It was just like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and, like, we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Markle once starred on the series Suits. When news of their innocent one-time hangout was made public, Rex said he started getting requests from the UK to make more of the incident than it really was.

“The tabloids, actually, when that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up,” he continued. “And dude. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f–king up the royal f–king family …”

