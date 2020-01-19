meghan-markle’s-best-friend-‘sends-love-to-all-those-who-carry-the-weight-of-bullies’-in-cryptic-instagram-post

The Duchess of Sussex’s best friend has sent “love to all those who carry the weight of bullies” and said there is “light at the end of the tunnel” in a cryptic social media post seen by some as a message of support.

Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian fashion stylist is one of the Duchesses closest confidantes, reportedly staying in Vancouver with Archie and his nanny while the Sussex’s returned to the UK earlier this month. Her three children, Ivy, Brian and John acted as bridesmaid and page boys at the Royal wedding in May 2018.

Previously, just as the Duke and Duchess announced their intention to step away from royal life, she said on Instagram: “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink”.

Now, she has reappeared on the site, writing: “Social media is not going away. It is a business tool, it can be an incredible place to find strength but it can be dark. I am organizing a conference on how to handle social media as a positive platform. I can’t wait to share it with you soon.

“Sending love to all those who carry the weight of bullies and let’s find a way to teach our children proper decorum. There is a light at the end of this tunnel.”