meghan-markle’s-already-eyeing-shockingly-expensive-mansion-in-canada-after-royal-exit?

Meghan Markle may not be putting her extravagant lifestyle on hold while she strives for financial independence after all. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been eyeing up a £21million waterfront mansion in Canada in preparation for her imminent move to North America.

The Duchess of Sussex is eyeing up a mouthwateringly expensive Canadian mansion. According to The Sun, the stunning 6,900-square foot property is in the most prestigious area of West Vancouver offering breathtaking views across the ocean to the city skyline.

This information follows the couple Sussex assuring the public that they would be paying back the extravagant bill on Frogmore Cottage. It looks like Meghan and Harry are already quite flush with cash even before they have planned out a business plan for the post Royal exit lives.

Apparently, the mansion features six bedrooms and five bathrooms across four floors, all with panoramic windows letting in the breezy beach setting. Gates to the home provide the royals’ much desired privacy, hidden by manicured hedges and a 20-foot beachside walls at the rear.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced that they would be resigning from the “senior” Royal roles. The decision was apparently made in a bid for financial independence and the Royal Palace has been working hard to make the Royal couple’s transition smooth. But it looks like the Palace may still be footing the bill for Meghan and Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States with Canada being their base of operations.