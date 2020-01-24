meghan-markle-will-set-up-us-version-of-royal-family,-claims-eamonn-holmes







Harry and Meghan have turned their backs on life as part of the Royal family Harry and Meghan are currently staying in a mansion in Vancouver Island

Eamonn Holmes has rounded on Meghan Markle and claimed that she will set up her own Royal Family in the United States, including “Queen Mother Oprah Winfrey”.

He also said that Harry and Meghan could be “two emotionally damaged people”, compared them to the Kardashians and rebuked them for insulting the British public.

The Belfast-born This Morning host Eamonn (60) said he fears that Meghan’s need for control will see Harry fall out with his entire family in the same way that Meghan did with her own.

He said: “Control could be the key to all that is happening here.

“No contact with her father, brother, sister… maybe Meghan Markle doesn’t have the same need for family that most people have?

“We could be looking at an avoidable tragic situation, whereby the norm for her runs the risk of being repeated between Harry, Charles, William and Her Majesty the Queen.

“They are being replaced by a new family circle across the Atlantic. A circle in which the closest and most important people will be The Queen Mother Oprah Winfrey, PR gurus, brand managers, advertising executives and deal-makers.