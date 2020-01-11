meghan-markle-‘signed-disney-voiceover-deal’-before-shock-announcement

Meghan Markle has signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity, it’s claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have completed the recording before she left for Canada on a six-week break with Prince Harry.

The signing was in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that is dedicated to conserving wildlife and helps protect the animals from poaching, according to The Times.

Some are likely to speculate that the deal hints at the former actress’ future career plans, which may see the royal couple use their status to draw attention to chosen causes.

In a bombshell announcement on Wednesday, they said they would work to become financially independent.

It remains unclear exactly how this will work, but experts have suggested they could make millions with endorsement deals or brand partnerships.

During tense talks before Christmas, senior members of the royal family accused the pair of already agreeing to a deal with ‘firms including Disney’, according to one report.

On Friday evening, Queen Elizabeth allegedly demanded the future of their roles to be determined in the next 72 hours.

Her Majesty has reportedly also instructed officials to ‘turn a crisis into an opportunity’ by coming up with a blueprint that could potentially apply to younger generations of the royal family, The Telegraph reports.

Britain’s monarch was not consulted before the couple made their big announcement, it was claimed on Thursday.

It is understood Harry and Meghan had just begun talks with the Queen and Prince Charles about their future roles when they made their decision to go public on Instagram.

Senior members of the Royal Family are said to be disappointed and ‘hurt’ at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision.

However, meetings are reported to be ‘progressing well’ as the royal couple prepare to split their time between the UK and North America.

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada with her son Archie, amid unconfirmed reports that her husband may also join them in the coming week.