meghan-markle-seen-for-first-time-since-heading-back-to-canada-to-see-archie

Meghan has been seen for the first time in Canada after visiting a women’s shelter amid the fallout from her and Prince Harry’s bombshell ‘Megxit’ announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex met women at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver to ‘discuss iissues affecting women in the community’.

The shelter posted a photograph on its Facebook page of Meghan at the centre of a group of eight women, with the caption: ‘Look who we had tea with today!’

‘The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.’

It comes after she and Harry declared their wish to spend more time in North America with their young son Archie going forward.

Meghan did not join the crisis summit at Sandringham by phone as Harry met with the Queen and Prince Charles to discuss their decision to ‘step back’ as senior royals.

A Kensington Palace source said the Duke of Sussex put forward the couple’s case for a new independent life, and that: ‘In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the duchess to join.’

After the summit the Queen issued a statement which sanctioned the couple’s new life away from full-time royal duties and she said they would begin a transition period living in the UK and Canada.

Harry and Meghan spent six weeks over the festive period based in the Canadian province of British Columbia staying at an exclusive property on Vancouver Island.

Archie stayed at the property while his parents returned to the UK, with Meghan flying back to be with him after she and Harry announced their future plan on Instagram and their new sussexroyal.com website.

The duchess, a former actress, worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits, and knows the country well having lived there for seven years.