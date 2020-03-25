meghan-markle-reportedly-suffered-panic-attacks-as-senior-royal

Meghan Markle (Photo by Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle reportedly battled anxiety and suffered severe panic attacks while living in England under the scrutiny of the British media.

The racist and unfavorable tabloid reports frequently made the former actress nervous about going outside out of fear of the unforgiving focus on her, according to a new Us Weekly exclusive.

Sources spilled to the publication that the Duchess of Sussex “felt trapped and claustrophobic” as a full-time royal. But now that she and husband Prince Harry, along with her baby boy Archie, have made the transition to Canada, insiders claim she feels like a new person.

“Meghan’s thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London. She feels like a new person,” says the source, adding, “Meghan can head out in yoga exercise trousers as well as not be slammed for not adhering to outfit code. She feels much more kicked back and she likes walking fresh-faced with hardly any type of makeup on.”

During Markle’s period as a full-time royal, she once got real with a reporter. The 38-year-old admitted that managing her duties, motherhood, and being a new wife was indeed “challenging,” and that she felt “vulnerable” under the 24/7 media spotlight.

Late year, she told ITV presenter Tom Bradby: “Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know…

“And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well… not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When Bradby asks if royal life has been a struggle, holding back tears, Markle replies: “Yes.”

In related news, the Palace announced Wednesday morning that Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19. He has since been in contact with his son, Prince Harry.