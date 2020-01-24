meghan-markle-reportedly-set-to-film-first-tv-interview-since-royal-split-with-ellen-degeneres

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to deliver her first interview since she and husband Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

According to reports, Meghan Markle is preparing for a sit-down interview with popular US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres is one of America’s biggest talk show hosts (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider at The Ellen Show is reported to have said: “Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That’s been in the works for quite some time now.”

The newspaper also quoted a pal of the former actress, who claimed: “[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomises authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits.”

Speaking further, the source said: “Meghan adores Ellen and loves the fact that she and [her wife] Portia are huge animal lovers. She said they have stayed in touch since meeting in person and have become close.”

It will be her first interview since the Sussexes’ shock split from the Royal Family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Daily Mail’s Ellen Show source also claimed the interview would be “all hush-hush” and likely filmed “at a secret location” due to “challenges” surrounding shooting it at the studio.

Ellen understands her pain and suffering.

ED! contacted Ellen’s reps for comment.

Since the Sussexes’ shock split from the Royal Family earlier this month, Meghan has been away from the drama in Canada, where she has been looking after eight-month-old son Archie and continuing to work with the organisations she supports.

Harry is reported to have joined Meghan and Archie in Canada (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, several members of her family have spoken out about her in the media.

Her brother, Thomas Jr., said in an interview with Australia’s Channel 7 News that he hardly recognises her now, telling the programme: “I obviously wish her well and the best in life, but on the other hand I don’t believe in some of her actions, like disowning her family and saying we don’t exist.”

And in a controversial documentary, her estranged father Thomas Markle opened up about his failed relationship with his daughter and revealed his fears that the next time she sees him will be at his funeral.

