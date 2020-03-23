meghan-markle-reportedly-had-a-no-nonsensenickname-on-the-set-of-suits

Even before she was a royal, she was known for her can-do attitude.

Meghan Markle was known for her work ethic and devotion to helping others, even before she became a royal.

In Vice’s documentary, Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown (which premiered earlier this month and is now available online), royal commentator Omid Scobie revealed that Meghan’s can-do attitude earned her a nickname on the set of Suits: “Meghan gets sh—t done.”

Scobie, who was one of three journalists invited to the Duchess of Sussex’s last private event as a royal, said that as an actress working on Suits, Meghan noticed the amount of food being wasted on the set, and decided to do something about it.

“Lo and behold, the food was suddenly being loaded into vans and taken into homeless shelters, and that was where the nickname ‘Meghan gets sh—t done’ came from on set,” Scobie said.

Last December, the St. Felix Centre in Toronto shared a photo of Meghan volunteering in their kitchen from years ago, noting that she was an “active supporter and volunteer” at the kitchen while she lived in Toronto while filming Suits.

“She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people,” the St. Felix Centre said. “Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as ‘the lovely Meghan’. We’re happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We’d love for her to visit us again one day.”