meghan-markle-releases-images-of-animal-shelter-visit-following -paparazzi-photo row

The Duchess of Sussex has released photos of a visit to a London animal shelter following complaints over paparazzi conduct.
A post on the Sussex Royal Instagram page revealed the Duchess met staff and animals at Mayhew, in Kensal Green, north London. The two-picture post showed the duchess at the centre, and stroking a dog with a collar.
According to the post: “The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work they do every day.”
The photos were released after the Duke and Duchess issued a legal warning over paparazzi photographs of Meghan and Archie in Canada. The pair complained that they are being “stalked” following their split from the Royal family, causing them “considerable distress”.
It is not clear when the visit to Mayhew took place, but the Duchess was in the UK with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, in the second week of January when they carried out a number of engagements following their Christmas break in Canada.
The Duchess has since returned to North America where she was photographed walking her dogs while carrying her eight-month-old son in a baby sling.
Sources close to the couple have vehemently denied she consented to being photographed and insist they are extremely alarmed about recent paparazzi activity.
The incident raised questions about the couple’s decision to quit the UK due to the “bullying” British tabloids and their publicly-funded security, which is currently under review.
It is unclear who will foot the bill for the family’s security arrangements when they officially leave the monarchy in the spring, but a Canadian MP has said that tax payers in the country should not contribute to security costs.
A former Home Office minister warned the British public could face an “enormous bill” while it has also been speculated a “cost-sharing” deal between the UK and Canada could be agreed.
However, such an arrangement would be opposed by Laurel Collins, who is the MP for Victoria, where Harry and Meghan are staying.
She said: “Yes, I hope that they’re planning on covering their security costs. When it comes to the money our government spends and taxpayer money it’s important that we put this into context and think about our priorities.
“That we’re prioritising making life more affordable for people, that we’re prioritising protecting our environment and that we’re spending our tax dollars on the things that really matter to Canadians.”