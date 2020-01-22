meghan-markle-releases-images-of-animal-shelter-visit-following -paparazzi-photo row

The Duchess of Sussex has released photos of a visit to a London animal shelter following complaints over paparazzi conduct.

A post on the Sussex Royal Instagram page revealed the Duchess met staff and animals at Mayhew, in Kensal Green, north London. The two-picture post showed the duchess at the centre, and stroking a dog with a collar.

According to the post: “The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work they do every day.”

The photos were released after the Duke and Duchess issued a legal warning over paparazzi photographs of Meghan and Archie in Canada. The pair complained that they are being “stalked” following their split from the Royal family, causing them “considerable distress”.

It is not clear when the visit to Mayhew took place, but the Duchess was in the UK with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, in the second week of January when they carried out a number of engagements following their Christmas break in Canada.