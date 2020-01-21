meghan-markle-may-never-return-to-the-uk-after-royal-exit?

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

Meghan Markle may finally be settling into Canadian life after their shock announcement recently. The Royal couple announced their resignation from their “senior” role as Royals. They also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States with Canada as their base of operations.

Meghan Markle’s decision to set up shop in Canada may be a huge hint that she may never return to the UK. Apparently, Meghan Markle, has wasted no time getting stuck into things in Canada and is already scoping out new philanthropic ventures in Vancouver.

The Duchess returned to Vancouver Island, where she Prince Harry and baby Archie spent Christmas, a day after the couple announced their plans to step back as senior royals. Reports Harry and Meghan are scaling down their UK-based staff has prompted speculation they will move to Canada for good.

Canada seems to be a neutral choice but one they didn’t need to make. Meghan Markle has not announced any concrete post-exit plans as of now. Though her choice of Canada as a base of operations could mean that she may want to give her Hollywood career another go, albeit as a producer this time. There were reports that had surfaced earlier that the Duchess of Sussex was looking at scripts. Now, this does not indicate Meghan has made a decision to return to acting, but since the Royal couple are free to pursue anything they want at this point. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that we may see Meghan Markle make her return to Hollywood.

As of now, Meghan and Harry have laid out no concrete plans about the future or how they intend to pursue their financial independence. We’ll just have to wait and see what they choose to do with their supposed freedom.