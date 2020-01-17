meghan-markle-joined-at-her-canadian-hideaway-by-‘little-blonde-guru’-pilates-instructor

The Duchess of Sussex has been joined at her Canadian hideaway by a Pilates instructor and entrepreneur who she once described as a “little blonde guru”.

Heather Dorak was seen arriving at Victoria Airport on Thursday afternoon close to the $14m house where the Duchess has been staying since she returned to Canada last week.

The Duchess drove herself to the airport to pick up her friend in a black Land Rover Discovery, accompanied by a member of her security staff.

Ms Dorak, a fitness entrepreneur who owns Pilates Platinum in LA, is a long-time friend who attended the Duchess’s wedding and baby shower and also joined her on a trip to Spain in 2017.

She now lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her husband, fintech entrepreneur Matt Cohen, and two children.