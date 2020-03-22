meghan-markle-is-no-longer-listed-as-a-royal-on-charity-website

With only a week left until Meghan Markle officially leaves royal life behind, the reality of her no longer being a part of the British monarchy has finally started to settle in.

Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell announcement in January, the couple has moved quickly to separate themselves from the royal family, however, the effects of their decision became clear when one of Meghan’s patronages removed every mention of her as a royal on its website.

On Saturday, Smart Works Charity, a nonprofit that provides clothes and coaching to unemployed women, no longer listed Meghan as an “HRH” or “royal” on its online platform, according to People. A section once titled, “Our Royal Patron,” has now been changed to “The Duchess of Sussex.” Meanwhile, another page, which previously referred to Meghan as “Our Royal Patron HRH, The Duchess of Sussex,” has been updated to read: “Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex.”

Back in February, it was settled between the Queen, Meghan, and Harry that the couple would no longer use the word “royal” in their future branding, and this is the first sign that they are serious about sticking to the agreement — despite their Sussex Royal website and Instagram account still remaining active.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Former Co-Star Said He Was Offered Money to Lie About Her

For their new nonprofit, however, it appears as if they might have already picked out a name. Last month, Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney reportedly registered a new domain — sussexglobalcharities.com — on behalf of the couple. Details about the organization have been few and far between, but a spokesperson for the Sussexes glossed over the basics, telling People: “In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”