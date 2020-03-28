Meghan Markle has secured her first job after she quit the royal family. Want to know what the Duchess of Sussex is up to? Read to know all details.

Meghan Markle ‘s first job on account that quitting the Royal Family has been officially announced.

The Duchess of Sussex has narrated Disney+’s new movie Elephant, with a view to air on April 3.

The Disneynature channel discovered the information these days on Twitter, saying: “Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, handiest on #DisneyPlus.”

And Disney+ launched this week lots to the nation’s excitement and it includes loads of our favorite Disney-owned movies and television series.

Prince Harry and Meghan shocked the sector in January with the aid of announcing they had been quitting as senior royals, relinquishing reliable responsibilities and seeking financial independence.

Since late remaining yr they have got been based totally on Vancouver Island, and could formally give up royal duties on March 31.

Harry married the United States actor at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by way of thousands and thousands around the arena.

The couple later stated they discovered scrutiny through the British media – which they said tipped into harassment – intolerable.

Meghan and Harry at the moment are in Canada after quitting as royals in advance this year.

The couple moved to North America after saying they desired to live “financially independent”.

As a part of the Megxit agreement, the couple won’t be capable of use their HRH titles.

They again to the UK this month to finish their final engagements as a royal but left baby Archie, who is ten months, lower back in Canada.

A trailer for Elephant revealed that it “follows one family’s great 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an journey on the way to change their lives.

Hope all yields well.