meghan-markle-has-been-offered-a-role-as-a-real-housewife-by-andy-cohen-after-quitting-royal-life

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been offered a role on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by Andy Cohen Yes, you read that right.

The 51-year-old reality host made the offer after it was announced Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, would be ‘stepping away’ from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

He commented on the Instagram announcement made by the royal couple: ‘Open invite for The Duchess to joining #RHOBH.(sic)’

We’re sure they’ll take you up on that offer, hun.

Following their announcement, the Duke and Duchess plan to split their time between the UK and North America, raising their son Archie together.

The statement in part read: ‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

‘We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

Disappointing news for The Crown fans, however, as a producer on the opulent Netflix drama has poured cold water on our dreams of seeing these events adapted for the show,

‘To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day,’ Executive producer Susie Mackie told PA (via BBC).

With the news that the show probably won’t converge into modern-day events, we’re putting our dreams of a ninth season starring Beyonce as Meghan Markle to rest.

The Crown is available now via Netflix





