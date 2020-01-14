meghan-markle-disappoints-kate-middleton-yet-again-with-her-decision?

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

It looks like Kate Middleton was disappointed by Meghan Markle yet again. Apparently, Kate Middleton had one of her wishes for the year torn apart by her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Reportedly, the Duchess of Cambridge wanted her children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, to spend more time with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison, who was born on May 6 last year. A source told Us Weekly Kate is “hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together.”

The insider also claimed Kate and her husband Prince William’s children “adore” eight-month-old Archie, but “like most children, they’re easily distracted and resilient.”

However, after the recent exit announcement by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it seems like Kate Middleton’s wishes may have been for naught. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be resigning from their “senior” Royal roles and will be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. Which could make it difficult for the cousins to hang out.

Meghan MarkleReuters

Parts of the statement, published on the couple’s official Instagram account @SussexRoyal read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

Well, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the Royal Palace with their announcement and the Family doesn’t seem like it is too pleased with the decision. There has also been speculation that Prince Harry’s decision may have further deepened the rift between his brother Prince William and himself. And it looks like Kate Middleton might not be too over the moon about Meghan’s decision as well.