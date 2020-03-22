meghan-markle-didn’t-understand-‘all-royals-work-hard’-says-former-royal-lady-in-waiting

Less than two weeks remain in March, and once the month ends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially commence their break from royal life. Nicknamed “Megxit,” to royal watchers, it’s one of the top news events of 2020.

Everyone has an opinion, and while the general public is not privy to what goes on behind closed royal family doors, some who are – or were – acquainted with various members of the monarchy haven’t been shy about sharing their thoughts.

One of the latest to do that is Lady Anne Glenconner, someone who’s seen generations of royals. She had a little bit to say about Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Commonwealth Service 2020 | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Who is Lady Glenconner?

A former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, Lady Glenconner

is the daughter of an earl and married Colin Tennant, 3rd Baron Glenconner, in

1956. However, she was the princess’s friend, confidante, and assistant for 30

years.

The 87-year-old released a memoir in late 2019 in the UK

titled Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown,

which detailed her marriage, personal challenges, and experiences with Princess

Margaret and the royal family.

She’s portrayed in season three of The Crown by Nancy Connell alongside Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret. Lady Glenconner’s book will hit US shelves this month on March 24, so she’s been doing a new round of interviews about her time with the late princess, her life, and the royals.

What Lady Glenconner says about Meghan Markle

During a recent interview with The

Guardian, the topic of Markle was off limits but Lady Glenconner told the

publication’s Hadley Freeman one quick tidbit about the duchess. Like many, she

compared her to other royals.

She said that although she’s a spare – a term for indirect successors to the crown – like Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, Markle “made the mistake” of not understanding that all royals have to put in hard work:

“I think she thought

she could drive around in a golden coach. But it’s actually quite boring.

Princess Margaret did so much charity work, and without any photographers,

unlike the Princess of Wales.”

The article notes that Glenconner is a traditional royalist who tends to lean more toward the old school when it comes to the monarchy. The publication notes she mentioned Prince William and Prince Harry “go on about their mother the whole time. I think it’s a bit much.”

Lady Glenconner was close to Princess Margaret and Queen

Elizabeth

One of the reasons Glenconner chose to pen her own book was to dispel some of the rumors and fallacies about the princess. She told the hosts of Loose Women that she was the best friend she ever had and they used to laugh so much.

Prince Margaret loved to wash Glenconner’s car and weed her garden! Glenconner was also part of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation ceremony.

According to People,

she enjoyed downtime with the princess when they weren’t traveling:

“My favorite times with Princess Margaret were the time I spent alone with her. We used to garden, she used to lay my fires because I wasn’t a Girl Guide. We used to go for walks and go to the beach. And when I lived with her for a year at Kensington Palace and whenever we weren’t doing anything, we would get together.”

On a side note, before she married Tennant, Glenconner was engaged to Princess Diana’s father. Due to bloodlines, his family didn’t approve of the union, and he faded out of their relationship and went on to marry Diana’s mother.