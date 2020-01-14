meghan-markle-declined-to-take-part-in-sandringham-summit-because-she-and-harry-deemed-it-‘unnecessary’-,-source-reveals

The Duchess of Sussex did not join the royal summit with the Queen and senior royals by phone and instead relied on her husband to put their case for a new independent life.

There has been speculation about whether Meghan, who is in Canada with baby son Archie, was able to participate in Monday’s discussions convened by the Queen at Sandringham.

A source said: “In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the duchess to join.”

Meghan is reportedly the driving force behind the Sussexes wish to step back as frontline royals, become financially independent and live part of the year in Canada.

But it appears she was happy for Harry to conduct the face-to-face talks with his family about their wishes, without her direct input.

After the Sandringham summit the Queen issued a statement which sanctioned the couple’s new “independent life” away from full-time royal duties and she said they would begin a transition period living in the UK and Canada.