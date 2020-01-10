meghan-markle-confirms-she-is-back-in-canada-with-son-archie

A spokesperson has confirmed that Meghan Markle has gone back to Canada to be with her baby son Archie.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shock announcement that they will step back from their royal roles and spend much of their time in North America.

The couple blindsided the queen and the other senior royals on Wednesday when they said they wanted a more independent life which they hoped to finance themselves – a move that one royal source said had hurt and disappointed the family.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…