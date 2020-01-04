meghan-markle-at-the-bottom-rung-of-the-royal-ladder;-duchess-not-so-engaged-with-royal-durties-after-all?

Meghan MarkleReuters

Meghan Markle is taking a break from her Royal duties, but apparently, she has not been the most engaged Royal as she led the people to believe.

Apparently, the Royal Family completed 3,567 engagements throughout 2019, down from 3,793 engagements in 2018. Reportedly, the members of the Royal Family who attended the fewest royal engagements are Princess Alexandra, Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Gloucester. Compared to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge’s performance in previous years when she has taken maternity leave, Meghan has been left failing to live up to her example.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has been struggling to navigate the rigours of Royal life, but she had always been quite engaged when it came to her Royal duties, or at least she appeared to be busy. However, it looks like Meghan has been shirking her Royal responsibilities as well.

Each year, the Court Circular is published as a log of the royal duties conducted by each member of the Royal Family. According to the Court Circular, Meghan Markle has been named the least hardworking royal, while Princess Anne was the most active royal.

By comparison, according to the Court Circular, Meghan Markle undertook 28 engagements this year, meaning the Duchess of Cambridge took on an additional 14 engagements during the year she gave birth compared to her sister-in-law.

This equates to an additional 50 percent on Meghan Markle’s working commitments during 2019.

The working engagements for the Royals for 2019 are as follows:

Princess Anne: 195

Prince Charles: 177

The Queen: 174

Prince Andrew: 139

Prince Edward: 119

Prince William: 108

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent: 05

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester: 105

Prince Harry: 98

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: 81

Sophie, Countess of Wessex: 81

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge: 56

Princess Alexandra: 43

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester: 42

Meghan Markle: 28

Meghan Markle may need to up her game the second she returns from her Royal break. The Duchess of Sussex is already on shaky ground with the British public and the press.