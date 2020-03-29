meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-reportedly-announced-their-royal-exit-to-the-queen-via-email

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the British monarchy earlier this year, the news came as a shock to everyone, including the entire royal family. Like the rest of the world, they were completely blindsided, and, understandably, “disappointed” by the couple’s bombshell decision.

However, a new report from The Daily Mail indicates that the Queen was given a tiny heads-up about their plan a few days before they posted it to social media. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, Meghan and Harry delivered the surprising news to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles via email.

“Shortly before they came back to London in early January, Harry contacted his grandmother and father by email to tell them he and Meghan wanted out,” English wrote, adding that both the Queen and Charles urged him to take time to think about it prior to making an official announcement. Clearly, he didn’t take their advice.

“They understood that he and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated.There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas,” a source told the outlet. “He thought his family were stonewalling and decided to push the nuclear button.”

Nearly three months later, Meghan and Harry’s relationship with the Queen appears to be in a better place. During their last round of royal engagements in London this month, the Queen extended an olive branch, inviting the Sussexes to join her at church. And a friend of the couple recently told People, that Meghan, Harry, and their 10-month-old son Archie are still “much loved members of the family.”

“That stuff runs deep,” the source added. “There is an element of working things through.”