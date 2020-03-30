meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-just-shared-their-final-sussex-royal-instagram-post

On Monday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their final post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which was created less than a year ago, in April 2019.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their final social media message.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” they went on. “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

As Markle and Prince Harry officially step down as senior members of the royal family, effective today, they will no longer be sharing posts via the Sussex Royal Instagram handle or making updates to their website. That said, “both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes shared in a statement.

The couple “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization,” the spokesperson continued.

Currently, Markle and Prince Harry are self-isolating in L.A. with baby Archie.