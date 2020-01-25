meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-insulted-the-queen-with-their-recent-decision?

Meghan MarkleReuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not won many fans with their latest move. The couple recently shocked the Royal Familky and the world when they announced that they were retiring from “senior” Royal roles.

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left the Queen humiliated by abruptly quitting their royal roles without warning her, say the public. An exclusive poll for the Daily Express today shows 40 percent think they are right to step aside.

But two-thirds of those questioned by OnePoll said the couple were discourteous to go public before informing the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Consequently, 80 percent think the public should stop funding their lifestyle when they finally step back. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost sympathy with 43 percent of the 2,000 people questioned.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has been stepping on toes ever since she joined the Royal Family. The Royal couple had been criticised quite a bit for their behaviour lately. Meghan and Harry had alienated quite a portion of the Brtish public and the press with their behaviour. And it looks like this latest move hasn’t done them any favours either.

Reportedly, the Queen enjoys an approval rating of 35.25 percent. But Harry’s popularity at home has fallen to 8.45 percent while just 2.65 percent approve of Meghan, according to the poll. It seems like the public thinks the Royal couple was disrespectful to the Queen, as they made this decision and began acting on it before informing the monarch. And yet, it looks like the Royal Palce is bending over backwards to accomodate their transition. Meghan and Harry also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States with Canada as their base of operations.