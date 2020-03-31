Meghan Markle And Prince Harry – Inside Their Decision To Relocate To L.A. And Why Donald Trump Has Nothing To Worry About!

Fans who keep up with what the Royal Family is doing know all too well that ex members of the United Kindom monarchy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after the news was shared with the world, none other than American President Donald Trump reacted with a shady tweet!

The controversial leader wanted to make it very clear that the United States would not be paying for their security bill.

However, it turns out that he has no reason to worry about anything like that since the move has been in the couple’s plans for months!

That’s right! Despite how sudden it seemed, one insider report claims to know that living in L.A. was what Meghan and Harry wanted to do from the moment they decided to give up their royal titles and live simpler lives away from the palace.

So, due to the fact that they already had everything all figured out, Trump really has no reason to worry about American taxpayers.

One insider shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Meghan and Harry had been quietly talking about moving to LA for at least two or three months now. They were looking in the Hidden Hills area initially but that didn’t pan out. They were keeping the details of everything very private but this wasn’t something that just happened overnight or out of the blue. The outbreak may have sped the date up, but the decision was made a while ago and they’re just now getting settled.’

In the meantime, one spokesperson for Meghan and Harry also responded to the president via news agency Reuters a couple of days ago, saying: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.’



