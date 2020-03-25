meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-could-make-a-guest-appearance-on-this-hugely-popular-sitcom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be making a very interesting TV appearance very soon – just not in the way you may be imagining.

The Simpsons is reportedly looking for the royal couple to tackle voiceover roles as special guests on the long-running animated sitcom.

“We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan,” The Simpsons producer Al Jean told UK publication Radio Times, as The Sun reported. “I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they’re reading this, give us a call!”

Ever since Meghan and Harry began pursuing new lives as part of their royal exit (which officially begins on March 31), they’ve been ready to create their own lives, with a potential Los Angeles home base situation in the works.

“This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life,” a source close to the royal family said to People in a recent interview. “It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path.”

Doing a guest spot on The Simpsons, a show famous for inviting a wide variety of guest stars to voice themselves, seems like an interesting way to accomplish just that. Meghan would be returning to her showbiz roots in a way, and we’d get a taste of the royal couple on American TV beyond the pomp and circumstance surrounding their exit as of late.

If Meghan and Harry were to appear on any fixture of American television, of course it would have to be The Simpsons, after all. However, there’s been no official statement or confirmation about the couple’s potential involvement just yet.

If it does end up happening, hopefully there’s a teaser or something fun to give us a taste of what it might look like soon.