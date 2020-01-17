meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-cleaning-house-at-frogmore;-staff-being-being-fired-left,-right-and-centre?

Meghan MarkleSussex Royal Official Instagram (sussexroyal)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had made it clear that they would still be residents at Frogmore Cottage even after their exit from Royal life. However, it looks like their plans may have changed.

Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff at Frogmore Cottage are being ‘let go’, is the surest sign yet the couple will settle in Canada, sources revealed yesterday. At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – are being moved to other duties within the Queen’s household.

Other members of staff who are used on an ad hoc basis, such as chefs, maids, and footmen, have been told their services are no longer required at the couple’s Windsor residence. Sources said Harry and Meghan operated Frogmore, on the Queen’s Windsor estate, with a ‘skeleton staff’ and no-one was being made redundant. But it is understood the employees are having to switch jobs as a ‘knock-on effect’ of the couple’s decision to relocate to North America for at least part of the year.

The revelation will fuel speculation among palace officials that the Duchess of Sussex, in particular, will never return to Britain to live in a ‘meaningful’ way. It looks like Meghan and Harry still have a foot in the Royal Family life even on their way out, or rather the Royal Family is trying to pull them back in. The Duke and Duchess had revealed that they wished to continue to use it as their official residence ‘as they continue to support the monarchy and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom’.

It is not clear whether the Queen will accede to that request, although sources have indicated she is privately unhappy at the amount of money spent on it when the couple will be there for significantly less time.

Meghan Markle seems to be set to leave the Royal Palace behind and finally carve her own path. And it looks like the palace itself is catching on to her intentions. Reportedly, several royal sources have told the Daily Mail that regardless of the proposal that is being thrashed out behind closed doors to secure an ‘exit package’ for herself and Harry, they do not believe Meghan will ever return to the UK for any lengthy period of time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might just be getting their clean break from Royal life sans Frogmore Cottage. And we have to say, considering Meghan and Harry’s behaviour concerning the issue, they believe it is a small price to pay for independence.